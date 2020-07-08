Produce in Georgia Agency shortlisted for WTPO Awards 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The International Trade Center (ITC) has shortlisted 18 national trade promotion organizations including Produce in Georgia agency for the 2020 World Trade Promotion Organization (WTPO) Awards, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"The competition, open to all national trade promotion organizations, recognizes excellence in trade support services. They celebrate organizations that excel in innovative, effective export development initiatives. The organizations must show that they help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to become competitive in international markets,” says the International Trade Center.

The organizations representing the following countries are competing in three categories:

Best use of a partnership - Colombia, Egypt, Sweden, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Netherlands, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe;

Best use of information technology - Brazil, China, Georgia, Malaysia, Portugal, and the United Arab Emirates;

Best initiative for inclusive and sustainable trade - Austria, Costa Rica, Lithuania, Saint Lucia, and Spain.

"The first category demonstrates strong service delivery through key partnerships; the second focuses on efficiency through new technologies; and the third showcases solutions that contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” says the International Trade Center.

The WTPO Awards 2020 has received 60 applications, the highest number since the awards were created in 2004.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356