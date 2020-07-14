Geostat: Exports from Georgia to Ukraine decrease year-on-year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Exports from Georgia to Ukraine excluding re-exports decreased by 28.1 percent to $42.5 million from January through May 2020 year-on-year, Trend reports citing Georgian National Statistics Service (Geostat).

As reported, in the reporting period, Ukraine ranked fifth in Georgia's local exports followed by China, Russia, Bulgaria and Turkey.

According to Geostat, alcohol is the leader among the goods exported to Ukraine during the mentioned period.

The list of exported TOP-10 products from Georgian to Ukraine is as follows:

1. Alcoholic beverages - $12.4 million, 2.81 million liters;

2. Fertilizers mineral or chemical, nitrogen - $8.7 million, 48,951 tons;

3. Mineral and freshwater - $8.3 million, 18.95 liters;

4. Natural grape wines - $7.9 million, 2.92 liters;

5. Waste and scrap of copper - $1 million, 196.1 tons;

6. Ginger, saffron, urticaria, bay leaf, curry and other spices - $673,500, 336 tons;

7. Waters, including mineral and damaged, with sugar additives - $428,600, 805,280 liters;

8. Ferroalloys - $329,100, 286 tons;

9. Nuts - $318,500, 77 tons;

10. Pipes and hollow profiles, made of ferrous metal - $263,800, 323.5 tons.

Export of the remaining local goods from Georgia to Ukraine amounted to $1.9 million.

