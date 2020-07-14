Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley

Business 14 July 2020 11:54 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley
Uzbek-made personal protective equipment may reach int'l markets through retail
Uzbek-made personal protective equipment may reach int'l markets through retail
Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley
Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley
Crown Agents helping Uzbekistan to expand public procurement capacity
Crown Agents helping Uzbekistan to expand public procurement capacity
Latest
Saffron production growing in Iran every year Business 12:17
Uzbek-made personal protective equipment may reach int'l markets through retail Business 12:08
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions Politics 12:01
Iran announces volume of red meat production Business 11:57
Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley Business 11:54
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Iran reveals data on construction progress of its enterprises Construction 11:29
Turkmenistan reveals construction statistics for 1H2020 Construction 11:28
Turkmenistan exceeds production plan for manufacturing of reinforced concrete Business 11:26
France boosts import of Turkish-made cement Turkey 11:26
Azerbaijani oil prices go up Finance 11:19
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Dondar Gushchu village again (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Kazakhstan's import of UK-made goods down Business 11:07
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 232 to 198,963 Europe 11:07
Australia tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases top 10,000 Other News 11:06
Peter Tase: Immediate actions needed by int’l community against Armenia’s provocations Politics 11:00
UK House of Commons: Aggression by Armenia further escalates Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 11:00
Iran looks to increase amount of its railway lines in upcoming years Transport 10:58
Georgia reports four new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:57
Crown Agents helping Uzbekistan to expand public procurement capacity Business 10:49
US urging to stop using force along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Singapore and Malaysia to reopen business travel next month Other News 10:40
UK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump Europe 10:38
Garuda Indonesia talking to Airbus to delay 2020 deliveries Other News 10:34
EU urging to prevent further escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 10:28
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy generators via tender Tenders 10:25
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM: OSCE Minsk Group must clearly state its position Politics 10:24
Uzbekistan to sell full state share in Uzbek-Malaysian oil company Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for July 14 Finance 09:51
Iran discloses volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Tehran Province Business 09:50
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan using heavy machine guns Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
South Korea to spend $95 billion of government funds by 2025 on green projects Other News 09:42
Uzbekistan confirms over 670 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:42
Defense Ministry: Armenian army shelled Azerbaijani villages again July 14 morning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Iran reveals volume of gas transported from one of its 'operational gas zones' Oil&Gas 09:33
Demand for Turkish mining products in Chinese market declines Business 09:18
Geostat: Exports from Georgia to Ukraine decrease year-on-year Business 09:17
Turkey’s export of cars to Kyrgyzstan increases Turkey 09:17
Macau casino shares surge as mainland China border reopened Business 08:50
Brazil reports nearly 1.9 mln cases of COVID-19 Other News 08:25
Germany may invest in Turkmenistan’s modernization projects Finance 08:04
Close to 1.5 tons of drugs confiscated in Semnan Society 07:29
Almaty to introduce restrictions on visits to national parks amid worsening COVID-19 situation Kazakhstan 06:48
Wearing mask on public transport becomes mandatory in Ireland Europe 06:01
Huawei to have services from Czech APP developer in new phones Business 05:15
5.1-magnitude quake hits 73 km NW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu Other News 04:28
104 new Iranian inventions patented with international offices Society 03:35
Latin American coronavirus deaths overtake North American fatalities Other News 02:29
American Airlines preparing to send furlough warnings this week Transport 01:36
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures (VIDEO) Politics 00:26
Germany, Italy call for quick action on coronavirus crisis Finance 13 July 23:47
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani civilian village by using large-caliber howitzer Politics 13 July 22:19
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO) Azerbaijan 13 July 21:15
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh makes appeal on Armenian armed forces’ provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 20:47
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible Politics 13 July 20:17
Azerbaijani first VP: Our cause is just and God is with us (PHOTO) Politics 13 July 20:13
GUAM condemns Armenian armed forces’ attacks in direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district Politics 13 July 20:03
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani side does not shell civilians, civilian settlements Politics 13 July 19:08
Bank of Georgia contributes to economically valuable large-scale projects Construction 13 July 18:58
PwC to carry out audit of Georgian State Audit Office Business 13 July 18:52
Russian FM calls on conflict parties for restraint on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 13 July 18:36
Iran declares amount of investment in Payam Special Economic Zone Business 13 July 18:33
Iran intends to increase trade with Qatar Business 13 July 18:25
Criminal case filed against Azerbaijani former defense minister Politics 13 July 18:25
Turkish FM: Armenia must come to reason Politics 13 July 18:20
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s proven natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 13 July 18:13
Total external debt of Georgia up Finance 13 July 18:13
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 14 Oil&Gas 13 July 18:08
Turkey discloses data on cargo transportation to Azerbaijan in 1H2020 Turkey 13 July 18:05
Armenia flagrantly violates ceasefire in direction of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Politics 13 July 17:48
Volume of exported yarn from Turkmenistan revealed Business 13 July 17:47
Azerbaijan announces number of RES agreements signed with foreign companies Oil&Gas 13 July 17:45
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down Oil&Gas 13 July 17:42
Iran’s exports via Golestan Province railways up Business 13 July 17:41
Iran's Army Ground Force Airborne Unit to receive new missiles Politics 13 July 17:34
Turkmen chemical plant announces volume of produced sulfuric acid Turkmenistan 13 July 17:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin rises to record price in Iran Finance 13 July 17:23
EU officials concerned over tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 17:20
Export of Georgian natural wines to Azerbaijan declines Business 13 July 17:18
Asaka Bank supports confectionery manufacturer of Uzbekistan Business 13 July 17:18
Iran's honey export declines to zero Business 13 July 17:14
Petrochemical product revenues in Iran may push out oil revenues Oil&Gas 13 July 17:14
Minister talks construction projects as part of 25-year Iran-China agreement Business 13 July 17:13
Iran's gross domestic product grows Finance 13 July 17:12
AZAL deliveres doctors from Cuba to Baku (PHOTO) Economy 13 July 17:10
IMF welcomes fiscal measures in Georgia's supplementary budget Business 13 July 17:06
Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases Society 13 July 17:02
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks on Armenian-Azerbaijani armed escalation Politics 13 July 16:55
President Ilham Aliyev: Our servicemen have been avenged and we will continue to do so in future Politics 13 July 16:51
Tehran Stock Exchange index on the rise Business 13 July 16:46
Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway to allow big transit of goods Transport 13 July 16:41
ADB ready to help Uzbekistan to mitigate economic impacts of pandemic Finance 13 July 16:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Current chaos in Armenia, events reaching critical point prompted them to commit these heinous acts Politics 13 July 16:37
President Ilham Aliyev: If Azerbaijani positions, Azerbaijani villages are fired upon from territory of Armenia, of course, we will respond and give fitting rebuff Politics 13 July 16:30
Turkish ruling party: Armenian actions against Azerbaijan not to remain unpunished Turkey 13 July 16:26
No territorial losses due to Armenia’s recent provocation - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Society 13 July 16:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Ugly, insidious policy will lead Armenia to abyss Politics 13 July 16:19
Barclays gets capital boost ahead of potential coronavirus loan losses Europe 13 July 16:10
Iran continues to implement additional protocols on nuclear deal Nuclear Program 13 July 16:04
Number of enterprises with foreign capital participation shrinks in Uzbekistan Business 13 July 16:03
All news