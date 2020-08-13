Iran reveals value of trade turnover with Thailand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend

Iran exported products worth $622 million to Thailand in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2019 - March 20, 2020), Director General for Asia and Pacific Office of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Reza Aghazadeh said, Trend report citing the organization.

Aghazadeh noted that Iran imported products worth $210 million from Thailand in the last Iranian year.

The director general added that the issue of increasing Iran's exports to Thailand is on the agenda.

He also informed about a meeting held to discuss prospects for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Representatives of Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran, Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance Of Iran, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization, the Central Bank of Iran, Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft of Iran, Iranian Fisheries Organization, the Government Trading Corporation of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and other agencies attended the meeting.

"It was decided to hold a meeting of the joint trade committee of Iran and Thailand soon," he added.

Last Iranian year, Iran exported 133 million tons of non-oil products worth $41.3 billion and imported 35.3 million tons of products worth $43.7 billion.