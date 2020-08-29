Georgia has great opportunity to invest in Japanese business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has a great opportunity to invest in Japanese business, said Ambassador of Japan to Georgia Tadaharu Uehara, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"I would really like Georgian companies to extend competitive offers to Japanese companies. This is also good for Georgian companies as well. If they participate in the supply chain, I think it will be a great opportunity for Georgian businesses to further increase their competitiveness," said the Japanese ambassador.

The diplomat noted that the right strategy is very important for the future success of Georgian wine in Japan.

"Japan wants to increase the export of Georgian wine. The country is a large wine market, and about 180 million liters are sold annually in Japan. This is a huge market, so I think Georgian wine has a great potential", said Uehara.

According to official statistics, the volume of exports from Georgia to Japan in 2019 amounted to $12.32 million.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935