Ukrainian trade holding eyes to co-op with Uzbek agriculture field

Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Kurmanov, and Director General of Epicenter K Ukrainian national chain of shopping centers, Peter Mikhailishin, discussed the expansion of international cooperation to attract advanced technologies and investment solutions to the economy of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Dunyo information agency.

Taking into account the priority of further expanding cooperation with Ukraine in the field of agriculture, the main subject of the meeting was to discuss the creation of joint production in Uzbekistan for the production of mixed feed for the meat and dairy complex of the country.

Additionally, the Ukrainian side has shown interest in studying the issues of selling Uzbek-made products through its wholesale and retail network.

During the meeting, the parties noted the significant potential for building up cooperation in these areas and outlined concrete steps to implement them as soon as possible.

Epicenter K is the leader of retail trade in Ukraine, which specializes in such areas of supply of goods as building materials, furniture, utensils for the house, garden and vegetable garden, household chemicals, and others. The group has 60 shopping centers under the Epicenter and New Line brands.

The holding is actively developing its agricultural objectives and owns large agricultural clusters throughout Ukraine, which are engaged in the cultivation of wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, and corn.

