BMB Trade Group develops agricultural business in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

BMB Trade Group considers the expansion of the range of export products as one of the priority tasks of its production and trade intermediary activities, Baxodir Kamilov, Advisor to the General Director for Public Relations and Communications of BMB Trade Group LLC told Trend in an interview.

"Having a large land area where at present mostly beans, fruits, and vegetables are grown, the main focus of the company is on creating joint investment projects aimed at creating an export-oriented production, which is in demand in the partner's market," said Kamilov.

According to him, the successful formula of establishing and developing joint investment and export activities of the company presupposes a high degree of mutual trust and consideration of interests between partners, which is achieved through the careful elaboration of all details.

"I would like to emphasize the high role and active participation of our diplomatic and trade missions accredited abroad, which carry out a solid work to establish relations with representatives of business circles of the host country, as well as a wide range of support and assistance to domestic businessmen," said Kamilov.

As an example of successful cooperation, he stressed the creation of new and promising for Uzbekistan, the business of growing, processing, and export of saffron to Italy, by BMB Trade Group. For this purpose, BMB Trade Group and Italian Opera SRL created JV BMB-Opera Zafferano in the Jizzakh region.

BMB Trade Group has signed an investment agreement with the Italian Opera SRL company for 25 million euros on the cultivation and processing of saffron in the Bakhmal district of Jizzakh region.

"The business model of creation of this unique cluster on the cultivation of medicinal plants is based on mutual benefits for the Uzbek and Italian sides: modern laboratory equipment will be brought to Uzbekistan to issue certificates of quality conformity to international standards not only saffron but also other fruit and vegetable products," Kamilov stated

According to him, leading Italian agronomists from the Catholic University of Piacenza will also provide agronomic support. The Italian side will have the opportunity to organize the largest saffron plantation in Uzbekistan and expand the joint export of processed goods to the international markets.

"In another case, a joint project of BMB Trade Group with the French Advantage Central Asia company to establish an enterprise in Paris for packaging of dried fruits and vegetables exported from Uzbekistan has been implemented," said Baxodir Kamilov.

Moreover, as he said, the company has been implementing the project on the construction of a modern Agrological Center in cooperation with the Russian National Reserve Corporation. The main purpose of the project is to provide services on storage, processing, calibration, sorting, organization of laboratory tests, freezing, and packing of agricultural products produced in the Jizzakh region and other regions of Uzbekistan.

"The project will launch laboratories that have been accredited by the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) and certify the control of their products on site. Moreover, this project organizes a continuous and unlimited supply of domestic products through the border and green corridors directly to the Russian trade networks. In other words, Uzbek exporters can submit the necessary documents for the authorized Russian bodies directly in the Agrological Center and use the opportunity of guaranteed export," stated Kamilov.

As he said, this, in turn, will serve to strengthen Uzbek-Russian ties and increase exports of domestic products to Russian markets.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini