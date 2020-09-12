Italian municipalities introduce Kazakh-tested platform to track quarantine compliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Two Italian municipalities purchased a platform for monitoring the compliance with safety rules during the COVID-19 quarantine period, which was tested by Kazakh ICS Holding Qazaqstan, Kazakhtelecom JSC, a representative of ICS Holding Qazaqstan told Trend.

The company official also said that customers from the manufacturing sector showed interest in the system. These customers plan to use it to monitor compliance with quarantine measures at their enterprises.

ICS Holding Qazaqstan, in partnership with Kazakhtelecom JSC, tested the platform for video analytics with the ability to monitor compliance with safety measures and wearing personal protective equipment indoors during the quarantine period.

In addition to monitoring whether the person is wearing personal protective equipment, the detectors are also able to record the observance of a safe distance between people, presence in restricted areas and determine the human body temperature.

The company official also commented on how the coronavirus pandemic affected the activities of the company itself.

"Despite the fact that we easily managed to reorganize the work of the office to a remote mode, not all our clients and potential customers were able to quickly get accustomed to this update. It is important for us, as a young business in the Kazakhstan market, to hold face-to-face meetings and discussions with clients, but during the pandemic, this was impossible. In this regard, we made adjustments to our plans for new orders," the official said.

ICS Holding Qazaqstan was established in Sept. 2019 following official announcement by its parent company - Russian X-Holding. ICS Holding Qazaqstan is a joint venture with Kazakhstan’s CyberSystems and CyberGate companies.

X-Holding is a Russian multidisciplinary IT company, the main targets of which include investments, management and consolidation at the telecommunications market.

---

