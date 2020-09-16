Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan outline plans for further expansion of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia’s Tatarstan have outlined plans for further expansion of cooperation, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The plans were outlined during a telephone conversation between President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Russia’s Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

The parties noted that in several multi-faceted Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation, a special place is occupied by trade and economic partnership, which has recently been given an impetus.

In addition to trade and economic partnership, the parties have established ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the fields of science and education.

The head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence in the continuation of a multi-faceted dialogue and joint work to increase cooperation.

The Turkmen president also congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election victory and re-election as head of Tatarstan.

Branches of the leading companies of Tatarstan, such as KAMAZ, Tatneft, and IED-Holding, operate in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Russia's Tatarstan Republic have discussed the construction of various types of ships aimed at the development of a merchant fleet on April 6, 2020.

In general, Turkmenistan devotes attention to cooperation with Russia’s regions and cities, in particular with Tatarstan, Astrakhan, and Saint Petersburg.

Foreign trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan (Russia) amounted to $33.2 million in 1Q2020.

Tatarstan exported rubber products and land transport to Turkmenistan for the total amount of $26.5 million in the reporting period.

In turn, during the reporting period, Tatarstan imported plastic products for the total amount of $6.7 million from Turkmenistan.

