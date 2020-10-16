Russia, Uzbekistan to create joint venture on light commercial vehicles production
Latest
Turkmenistan invites Indian companies to consider possibility of creating joint high-tech production facilities
Azerbaijani MFA calls int'l community to react publicly to deliberate targeting by Armenia of children, educational facilities in Azerbaijan
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int'l conference on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Failed Ceasefire & the Role of Third Parties
We could have said that we disagree to this ceasefire, we agreed to this so that people would not die on this and on the other side, says Azerbaijani president
So no-one should accuse us, otherwise, we will have to reveal all the unpleasant moments - President Aliyev
Without our permission, no country will be able to send its peacekeepers to our lands - President Aliyev
European countries that will receive gas through TANAP next year should also warn them Armenia - President Aliyev
Nobody can stop us because our cause is fair, we are going along this path, we are following it successfully, says Azerbaijani president
Let Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today know that Azerbaijani people are not their enemy, says Azerbaijani president
We will provide this information at the right time - President Aliyev on more of Azerbaijani Army's impressive successes
Attempts currently being made by Armenia regarding Nagorno Karabakh are inappropriate and very harmful for themselves - President Aliyev
I urge international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Use of Scud missiles by Armenian military against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja - similar to barbaric shelling of London, Paris, says former director of Space Research Institute
Int’l community must assist withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Lebanese political analyst
Death toll as result of deliberate shelling of cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar by Armenia increases (PHOTO)
Armenian armed forces’ missile, artillery strikes cause fires in civilian facilities - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO)