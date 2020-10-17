Iran increase of income tax affects businesses
Latest
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes
Listening to U.S. officials talking about so-called "Artsakh" - embarrassing, says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation
Armenians want to present Karabakh conflict as war between Christians and Muslims - Caucasian Muslims Office (PHOTO)
Instead of engaging in provocations in Europe, Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands - Azerbaijani top official
Level of interaction between Russia, Azerbaijan can serve as example to any neighbors - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan and Russia are linked by centuries-old bonds of friendship, no force can influence this - President Aliyev
At first stage, five districts, at second stage, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to be liberated, says Azerbaijani president
Remarks of US Secretary of State do not correspond to status of US as Co-Chair of OSCE MG, says Azerbaijani MFA