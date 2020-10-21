Turkmenistan, India intend to hold regular meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21

Turkmenistan and India have noted the need for regular consultations and meetings to promote interstate cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated during the visit of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Turkmenistan Vidhu Peethambaran Nair to Turkmenistan’s Mejlis (Parliament).

The ambassador was familiarized with the structure and activities of the Supreme Legislative Body of Turkmenistan. The legislative and legal framework has been created, taking into account the generally recognized norms of international law, the report says.

The ambassador stressed that India supports Turkmenistan's foreign policy and international initiatives.

During the visit, the parties also discussed the priorities of bilateral cooperation, including the development of inter-parliamentary relations in the context of a recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and India Ram Nath Kovind.

During the mentioned telephone conversation, the heads of Turkmenistan and India stated that there is a potential for diversification of economic cooperation.

