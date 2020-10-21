Weighted average rental rates reduce on Georgian main high streets
Latest
Azerbaijan reaffirms position on Lachin corridor which is part of fundamental principles - President Aliyev
If Armenian side says it is ready to withdraw troops from occupied territories, issue of so-called observers can be considered - President Aliyev
Full responsibility for what is happening now lies squarely with Pashinyan, says Azerbaijani president
We are offered to make concession to Armenia, unilateral concession, while nothing being offered in return - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan ready to suspend military operations, resolve issue at negotiating table - President Aliyev
Heads of Christian religious communities of Azerbaijan protest against draft resolution submitted to US Congress
Armenia trying to stay on its feet thanks to donations from Kim Kardashian, Trend's editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV (VIDEO)
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Ecuador publishes article in Ecuador ElTelegrafo newspaper