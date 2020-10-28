Goods export from Uzbekistan to Germany up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Uzbekistan exported goods worth $16 million to Germany over the past nine months, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee.

The country's foreign exchange earnings from exports to Germany increased by $1.5 million (10 percent) compared to the same period last year.

In particular, Uzbekistan exported to Germany fruits and vegetables for $4.8 million, textiles for $4.4 million, natural resources for $2.3 million, technological equipment for $1.2 million, metals, and metal products for $1.1.

At the same time, the value of exported yarn products from Uzbekistan to Germany amounted to $787,000, agricultural products - $763,000, and food products – $415,000.

For the first time in 2020, Uzbekistan began to export to Germany vehicles and spare parts for them, wood products, finished furniture, as well as household appliances.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany from January through August amounted to $483.6 million, while the export of goods and services reached $45.6 million.

