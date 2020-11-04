Georgia decreases imports of dairy products
Latest
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute
No surviving building in Fuzuli district on which Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted – prosecutor general
Armenia always want to present themselves as people who always suffering, crying, needing help - President of Azerbaijan
Pashinyan must say that he will pull back the troops from remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar and Lachin districts - President Aliyev
Armenians who live in Nagorno-Karabakh can be sure that their security will be provided - President Aliyev
For Armenia probably it is very painful to admit that we beat them on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces’ anti-aircraft gun in direction of Khojavend district (VIDEO)
We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, our people, to restore justice - President of Azerbaijan
Our task was to restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we are coming closer to this task - President Aliyev