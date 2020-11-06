Georgian wine tasting event held in Munich, Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6

A Georgian wine tasting event was held in Munich, Germany on October 30, Trend reports via the National Wine Agency of Georgia.

The event was organized by Aviareps, a contractor company of the National Wine Agency.

The degustation event was attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant chains, sales professionals, and media representatives.

Different wines of large and small wineries were presented at the event.

"Germany is a priority market for Georgian wine to export, where the presentation of Georgian wine is a matter of great importance in terms of increasing its export potential and awareness of Georgian wine,” says the agency.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the export of Georgian wine has increased in Germany.

In the last 10 months, 616,000 bottles of wine were exported from Georgia to Germany, which is a 22 percent increase compared to the data of last year.

