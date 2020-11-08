Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.8

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.7 percent In September 2020 in Georgia compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 3.8 percent, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

With regard to the annual core inflation, the prices increased by 5.2 percent, while the annual core inflation without tobacco amounted to 4.7 percent.

The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for the transport: the prices increased by 1.9 percent, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate. Within the group, the prices increased for the purchase of vehicles (3.5 percent) and operation of personal transport equipment (2.5 percent).

The prices in the health sector went up by 1.8 percent, contributing 0.15 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate. The prices increased for medical products, appliances, and equipment (3.1 percent) and out-patient services (1.7 percent).

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.5 percent, contributing 0.14 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate. The prices were higher for milk, cheese and eggs (2.6 percent), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (1.2 percent), fruit and grapes (0.6 percent), and vegetables (0.6 percent);

The prices of clothing and footwear increased by 2.4 percent, contributing 0.08 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate. The prices went up for both footwear (3.3 percent) and clothing (1.9 percent).

The annual inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for food and non-alcoholic beverages: the prices in the group increased by 6.3 percent, contributing 1.97 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate.

Within the group, the prices increased for coffee, tea and cocoa (14.4 percent), fish (11.7 percent), oils and fats (11.1 percent), bread and cereals (8.7 percent), fruit and grapes (8.2 percent), milk, cheese and eggs (6.1 percent), meat (5.7 percent), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (5.1 percent) and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (4.1 percent).

The prices in the health sector went up by 7.5 percent, contributing 0.61 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate. The prices increased for out-patient services (12 percent) and medical products, appliances, and equipment (9.4 percent).

The prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 8.9 percent, with a relevant contribution of 0.59 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate. The prices increased for both tobacco (13.3 percent) and alcoholic beverages (5.1 percent).

The prices of miscellaneous goods and services went up by 9.1 percent, which resulted in a 0.51 percentage point contribution to the overall annual inflation rate.

