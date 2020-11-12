Georgia should have double-digit economy growth in coming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia should have double-digit economy growth in the coming years, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia declared, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Gakharia, the Georgian government had talks with the International Monetary Fund, which gave a positive assessment to the structural reform plan.

"According to the assessments, we will have rapid economic growth due to the structural reforms we have planned for 2021, but that is not enough. We must do everything to reach double-digit economic growth in the coming years. This is the key precondition for implementation of our European ambitions as soon as possible," Gakharia said.

"The International Monetary Fund mission assesses that the Georgian government has taken very effective anti-pandemic, social and anti-crisis measures that have allowed us, on the one hand, to fight the pandemic, and on the other, to help the population," said earlier Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

