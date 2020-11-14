Uzbekistan raises livestock prices for Kyrgyzstan
Latest
Azerbaijan proved its military strength not only to Armenia, but to whole world - Rufiz Hafizoglu in interview to TRT Arab TV channel (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to reveal assessment of damage caused by Armenia to civilian objects - Cabinet of Ministers
Jordan FM stresses importance of respecting int'l law to ensure peace in phone talk with Azerbaijani counterpart
Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - Assistant to president
Argentina's prosecutor general replies to Azerbaijani side's letter on foreign combatants in Karabakh
Turkish ministry holds meeting with Russian delegation to create peacekeeping center in Nagorno-Karabakh region