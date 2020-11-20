Cotton combines of new generation tested in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The cotton combines of a new generation have been tested in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Previously, the testing of the combines took place in Bilasuvar district.

On a joint initiative of Case New Holland Industrial and Agroservice OJSC and with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, combines of the new generation of the mentioned company were tested in cotton fields, the message said.

As reported, the project is aimed at supporting farmers in the cotton harvesting process.

“The compact and lightweight design of the spare parts of these combines provides more comfortable and faster maintenance. Experts believe that the adaptation of the new generation combine to the needs of Azerbaijani farms will increase efficiency in the cotton harvesting,” the agriculture ministry said.

The development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan is supported by the state.

Under the new subsidy mechanism, cotton farmers receive a crop subsidy. For each hectare of cotton field, the farmer is provided with a subsidy in the amount of 220 manat ($129.4). Grown products, depending on the quality, are purchased at 550-650 manat ($323.5-382.3) per ton.