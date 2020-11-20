Azerbaijan announces date for payment of subsidies to farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

The payment of subsidies to farmers in Azerbaijan will begin in the second decade of December 2020, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

“At present information about cotton and tobacco products received from farmers is placed by suppliers in the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS). After checking the information, subsidies will be paid to farmers,” the ministry noted.

According to operational data as of November 20, in 2020, 309,267 tons of cotton were harvested from the territory of 99,902 hectares, and 6,065 tons of dry tobacco from the territory of 3,144 hectares.

“The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency of Azerbaijan recommended to farmers to clarify that information about the products they supply is posted by the supplier in EAIS. According to the rules, the supplier must upload to EAIS the sales contract and receipts confirming how much and in what amount he received the goods from the farmer,” the message said.

For each ton of cotton handed over by farmers to the supplier, a subsidy worth 100 manat ($58.8) is paid, for each ton of dry tobacco - 50 manat ($29.4), for each ton of wet tobacco - 5 manat ($2.94).

