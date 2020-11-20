UK interested in investing in subsoil use in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

A working group on subsoil use was formed on November 18, 2020, within the 7th meeting of the Kazakh-UK intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, Trend reports citing the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

Director of the Subsoil Use Department Askat Pshenbayev spoke on behalf of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

In his report, Pshenbayev said that the new legislation on subsoil and subsoil use, adopted in 2017, is fully operational and meets the best international approaches in the mining industry.

The UK’s side highly appreciated the greeting and stressed that the introduction of the new Code will help to attract a great share in geological exploration and geological development projects in Kazakhstan.

During the event, the parties stressed the cooperation between Kazgeology JSC and the Australian-British Rio Tinto holding related to the projects of the exploration of porphyry copper ores in the Balkhash-Saryshagan and Korgantas regions in the Karaganda region.

The parties also discussed the potential impact of the new Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the activity of mining companies. The parties expressed interest in continuing cooperation in this sphere to promote efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions in the mining industry.

Kazakh Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Geology of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mirbolat Tnaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ermek Umarov, Chairman of the Board of Kazgeology National Exploration Company Anvar Boranbayev, representatives of Rio Tinto, Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML) delivered speeches.

The representatives of the British Geological Survey and the UK’s companies spoke on behalf of the UK’s side.

Following the meeting, the UK’s side expressed a big interest in investing in subsoil use.