Azerbaijan’s carpet producer signs tender contract

Azerbaijan’s Azerkhalcha OJSC and Davud Mamedov LLC signed a contract worth 18,954 manat ($11,149), Trend reports citing the ‘Electronic Procurement’ portal.

According to the portal, the winner of the tender announced by Azerkhalcha OJSC for the development of a 10-year strategic plan for Azerkhalcha OJSC was determined.

“By decision of the tender commission, the winner of the tender turned out to be Davud Mamedov LLC,” the portal said.

Azerkhalcha OJSC is an open joint-stock company of Azerbaijan, which is engaged in the production of carpets and rugs, their export, the organization of sales in the country and abroad, the use of new technologies in the production of carpets and rugs, the modernization of the material and technical base and its rational use.

Azerkhalcha OJSC was established by the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev dated May 5, 2016.

