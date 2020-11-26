Georgia eyes to minimize negative impact of global crisis on country's private sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The government of Georgia continues working intensively on a package of measures designed to assist citizens and support the private sector, Trend reports via Georgian media.

These topics were discussed at a working meeting between the Prime Minister and the Government’s economic team on November 25.

The government’s key task is to strike a balance between the localized restrictions to expand and come into force in the near future, on one hand, and the interests of the private sector, on the other. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring targeted assistance, and the government’s economic team, in the course of the past few days, has held active meetings with representatives of the private sector, to maintain close communication with them and plan assistance measures that will be announced in the next few days.

The meeting also discussed current economic trends and the dire epidemiological situation in the country. It was emphasized that the government’s key tasks include both flattening the curve and caring for the population’s health while keeping jobs for citizens, in order to minimize the negative impact of the global crisis on the economy.

The Head of Government has been holding intensive meetings with business representatives to familiarize himself with relevant challenges, and this active communication will continue in the future.

In addition, the government is working actively on a targeted social assistance package for citizens, and measures to be taken by the authorities to that end under the 2nd wave of coronavirus will also be made.

---

