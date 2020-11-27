Iran's Social Security Organization to forgive insurance fines of employers

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 27

Trend:

The managing director of Iran's Social Security Organization asked the heads of 3 branches of power to forgive the employers' insurance crimes.



"We are presenting proposals to the parliament and the Economic Coordination Council of the Heads of the Three Branches of power regarding the forgiveness of employers' insurance fines," Mostafa Salari, the managing director of Iran's Social Security Organization said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



The coronavirus has hit hard at an estimated 2.8 million businesses and six million jobs in Iran, according to the director-general of Policymaking and Job Department of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Financial Tribune reported.

Noting that a total of 850,000 insured workers have applied for three-month coronavirus unemployment benefits, the official said, "Estimates show that the outbreak of coronavirus has hit more than 1.2-1.3 million economic enterprises with more than 2.6 million uninsured workers. These figures might have changed over the past six months; some of these unemployed people might have been unemployed."

In April, the government announced it would allocate 50,000 billion rials ($213 million) to Unemployment Insurance Fund to support those who have lost their jobs amid the viral outbreak. Applicants were asked to fill out online forms for unemployment benefits at the newly-designed website Bimebikari.mcls.gov.ir within 30 days, instead of going personally to the ministry’s bureaus.