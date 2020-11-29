Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss possibilities of attracting investors to Azerbaijan territories liberated from occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The existing political stability between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan creates favorable conditions for the development of the economies of the two countries, the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan (NCEOA) Mammad Musayev said at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbek Business Council, organized by the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs, Trend reports with reference to the NCEOA.

President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenian Armed Forces for a long time created a potential risk for the region.

"A large amount of property belonging to the citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as the state, was destroyed during the occupation. Contrary to the Geneva Convention, illegal settlement was carried out on the territory of Azerbaijan, and Armenians, hiding in the houses of Azerbaijanis, continue to vandalize. When Armenians left the lands, rare trees, flora and fauna were destroyed, houses were burned. And the volume of this damage is measured in billions," Musayev said.

The NCEOA President noted that the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2019 amounted to $82 million, and the area of economic ties between the countries expanded.

Mammad Musayev stressed that with the opening of the land transport corridor from Turkey to Nakhchivan, effective transit links will be created that will connect the South Caucasus, Turkey with the Turkic states of Central Asia.

Noting that Azerbaijani businessmen bear great responsibility for the socio-economic development of the liberated lands, Musayev invited Uzbek investors to invest in Karabakh.

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov said that he is very pleased to receive entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

He said that over the past 8-9 months, 65 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital have started functioning in Uzbekistan despite the pandemic.

In addition, he noted that Uzbekistan can go through Azerbaijan to Europe, and Azerbaijan is in a particularly important geopolitical space on this path.

The moderator of the event, Vugar Zeynalov, noted the decision of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry to open the first Turkish trading house in Baku, as well as the beginning of a more intensive new period of cooperation in Azerbaijani-Uzbek business relations.

The meeting was attended by President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mamed Musayev, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov, Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development Ulugbek Azamov, Director of the Promotion Department Investments of the Fund for the Promotion of Export and Investment in Azerbaijan Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business of Azerbaijan Rufat Atakishiev, Deputy Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan Alisher Temirov and entrepreneurs.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva