Georgia purchases 10 new high flow oxygen generators from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Ministry of Economy is supporting the increase of medical oxygen production capacity, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Turnava noted that the ministry purchased 10 new high-flow oxygen generators from Turkey producing one ton of oxygen per day.

Two of these machines have already arrived and been installed at the Rukhi Clinic, where this problem is practically solved.

In addition, the Minister declares, that they expect 6 more generators.

Three of them will be installed in Batumi Republican Hospital and three more in Tbilisi Republican Hospital. The remaining equipment will be distributed to other clinics.

According to Turnava, hospitals consume more than 80 tons per day, practically 90 percent is locally produced medical oxygen.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356