Foreign secretaries of Uzbekistan and US in talks over business co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The heads of the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and the US discussed the opportunities created for exporters and investors from the US in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the State Department of the US.

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov held a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Secretary of State reaffirmed the US' continued support for Uzbekistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, as well as the reform program of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The parties also discussed issues of protecting human rights, combating human trafficking, and protecting civil society.

In addition, they discussed issues of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries and the opportunities created for exporters and investors from the US in Uzbekistan.

The parties highly appreciated the decision of the Governments of Uzbekistan and the US to turn the annual bilateral political consultations into a dialogue on strategic partnership.

It was noted in the State Department that the United States and Uzbekistan will strive for closer cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian and humanitarian dimensions as part of this dialogue.

