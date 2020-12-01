Demand for tobacco products in Azerbaijan may decline amid pandemic crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Consumption of tobacco products during the COVID-19 pandemic remains stable, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation.

The 35th General Meeting of the International Tobacco Growers Association (ITGA) was held.

The online event was attended by 174 participants from four continents and 24 countries.

At the same time, it was noted at the event that in the context of the current crisis and the pandemic, a decrease in demand for tobacco products is possible.

According to the data, along with such large companies as Japan Tobacco International, British American Tobacco, Universal Leaf Tobacco Co, Alliance One, representatives of Azertutun APK LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC, took part in the event.

The online event covered a wide range of topics such as an overview of the global tobacco market, disclosure of the latest production data and projections, and tobacco market analysis including socio-environmental experiences.

Speaking at the event, ITGA President Abiel Kalima highlighted the importance of partnerships with companies for the sustainability of the tobacco sector and the protection of the supply chain.

The event participants noted that in the context of a global pandemic and a deepening economic crisis, the modern world is going through one of the most difficult periods.



