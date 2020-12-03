Kazakhstan discusses measures to improve national economy with UNDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

Trend:

The Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov met with representatives of the UN Development Program (UNDP) and its Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Yakup Berish online, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Dalenov and Berish discussed the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2015-2030, the implementation of the new UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025, as well as the issues of overcoming the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the minister, the implementation of the new Country Program for 2021-2025 is an important area of ​​cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNDP.

"We support this program, which is planned for implementation in 4 priority areas of Kazakhstan's development, which include addressing social vulnerability and inequality; increasing efficiency and strengthening accountability of institutions; promoting diversified economic growth; and combating climate change and natural disasters," he said.

He also thanked UNDP for assisting Kazakhstan in supporting the most vulnerable segments of the population, youth, SMEs, increasing the capacity of civil servants to work remotely within the framework of the Global Rapid Response Facility.

"We believe that UNDP measures will have a positive effect on improving the country's economy and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises," the minister added.

"UNDP appreciates ​​long-term cooperation with the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan. We’ll continue to build on our achievements and established partnerships to support the country in accelerating structural transformation, making it more resilient to future shocks across all aspects of sustainable development, and more effectively recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic," said the UNDP Resident Representative in the country.