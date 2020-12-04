Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

The export of cars from Turkey to Russia declined by 16.98 percent from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $289.2 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In August 2020, export of cars from Turkey to Russia decreased by 8.51 percent compared to August 2019 and amounted to $32.1 million.

The export of cars from Turkey to the world markets amounted to $14.5 billion from January through August 2020, decreasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.

According to the ministry, the export of cars is 14.2 percent of the total export of the country for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the cars worth $1.5 billion to the world markets, which is 11.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

The export of cars from Turkey in August 2020 accounted for 12.4 percent of the country's total export volume.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the cars worth over $25.1 billion abroad.

