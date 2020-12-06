China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia imported 27,283 tons of flat-rolled products of non-alloy clad or coated steel from China for the amount of $19.05 million from January through September 2020, which is 4,382 tons less compared to the period from January through September 2019, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia imported 242.5 tons of automatic data processing machines and units from China worth $15.3 million. In comparison, Georgia imported 276.3 tons of automatic data processing machines and units from China worth $17.08 million from January through September 2020.

Meanwhile, 5,837 tons of new pneumatic rubber tires worth $10.7 million were imported by Georgia from China, which is a $2.2 million decline compared to January through September 2019.

From January through September 2020, Georgia imported 1,549 tons of air conditioners from China worth $8.9 million.

Meanwhile, 404.5 tons of other goods, including dress patterns worth $8.6 million were imported by Georgia from China.

From January through September 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and China amounted to more than $864.9 million, which makes up 10.7 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $355.3 million to the Chinese market, which is 14.8 percent of total exports from Georgia.

Meanwhile, China exports to Georgia amounted to $509.5 million, which comprises 8.9 percent of total imports to Georgia.

