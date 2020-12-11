Turkmenistan signs decisions of Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave orders to sign the decisions of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports with reference to the State news Agency of Turkmenistan "Turkmenistan today".

The order allows to sign following decisions by the Turkmen side:

- Decision of Multi-level consultation between the Foreign Ministers under the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021;

- Decision of Draft Joint Statement of the Heads of the CIS country members on the 75th Anniversary of the UN;

- Decision on Draft Joint Statement of the Heads of the CIS country members on Cooperation in International Informational Security;

- Decision on Announcement of 2022 as the Year of National Art and Cultural Heritage and 2023 as the Year of Russian language as a language if international communication.

The order to sign the above-mentioned decisions was given to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

Turkmenistan supports multi-faceted cooperation within the CIS and the need to improve interaction at all levels, taking into account modern challenges and realities.

A meeting of the Council of foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the format of a videoconference on December 10, 2020.

---

