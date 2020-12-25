Moscow to host second Caspian Economic Forum in Aug. 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Second Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Moscow on August 11-12, 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 25 with reference to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

A meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the Second Caspian Economic Forum was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maksim Reshetnikov.

The representatives of the government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Culture of Russia, the Government of Moscow, Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being and other structures, as well as the Roscongress Foundation attended the meeting of the organizing committee.

"The Forum will become a platform for discussing topical issues of cooperation among the countries of the Caspian region,” Reshetnikov said. “Currently, we have many spheres of cooperation in such areas as industrial cooperation, transport, logistics, power engineering, as well as the potential for joint projects in tourism, green growth, and education."

The program will include business and cultural events. As for the business agenda, it will include multilateral and bilateral formats of dialogue among representatives of the participating countries. The topics related to the development of trade and economic cooperation of the "Caspian Five", interaction in the field of ecology, power engineering, transport, infrastructure, and the humanitarian sphere will be discussed.

When forming the program, the proposals of the interested structures were taken into account. The Federal Agency for Youth Affairs made a proposal to organize a "platform" for youth entrepreneurship and innovative development of the countries of the "Caspian Five".

The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation is interested in organizing a meeting of the governors of cities and head of municipalities of the five countries while the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - in holding on the sidelines of the forum a meeting of the International Business Cooperation Council of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Caspian Region "Business Caspian", in which the representatives of the business circles of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran will participate.

The preparation for the forum and its coordination are being conducted under the leadership of the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Mikhail Babich. The next meeting of the organizing committee is scheduled for March 2021.

The decision about holding the Caspian Economic Forum was made by the presidents of the five Caspian countries at the Fifth Caspian Summit on August 12, 2018, in Kazakhstan. The first Forum was held on August 11-12, 2019 in Turkmenistan.

