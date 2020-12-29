Turkmenistan strengthens dialogue with international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is strengthening its dialogue with international organizations, in particular with the UN, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

In particular, Turkmenistan took part in the "round table" with the participation of the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman, where issues of cooperation between Central Asian states, as well as improvement of the economic, social, and cultural rights of women in strengthening democracy, were discussed.

The need to further strengthen Turkmenistan's contacts with international organizations was noted.

The participants informed about regularly held seminars, meetings, and consultations on the preparation, in accordance with UN documents, of national reports and reviews, the study of best practices in this area.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan confirmed the commitment of the state to participate in the activities of the UN.

Turkmenistan and the UN also considered joint actions to combat the pandemic, as well as issues of its economic impact.

Earlier, Turkmenistan expressed its desire to open a broad multilateral dialogue on transport issues within the UN framework with the participation of all member states of this organization, specialized international structures, world financial institutions, and other interested parties.

