Production volume of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry increases

The production volume of the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan increased by 39.5 percent over 11 months of 2020, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency.

Some work was conducted in the country in 2020 to produce a domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection and to reduce the cost of PCR diagnostics.

As a result of the work of the government, the production volume of the pharmaceutical industry increased by 39.5 percent over 11 months of 2020 in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the production volume of KHIMFARM JSC has doubled, the production volume of Dolce-Pharm LLP increased by 18 percent while Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm LLP - by 63 percent.

Free medicines were supplied through single distributor SK-Pharmacy LLP. The growth in demand for medical equipment influenced pharmaceutical growth.

A fund for the two-month supply of essential medicines in the hospital and for rendering the first medical aid was organized. Citizens have the opportunity to undergo PCR diagnostics for coronavirus infection, its cost has been reduced by half.

Scientists of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have created the first domestic vaccine QAZCOVID-IN. The first two clinical trials were successful. The third stage of research began on December 19.

A coronavirus vaccine plant is under construction in the Kordai district of the Zhambyl region. The first vaccines will be produced in March 2021. The plant has the capacity to produce from 30 million to 60 million doses of vaccine.

Moreover, more than 70 garment enterprises were involved in the production of masks in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kokshetau, and other regions. These enterprises produce up to 700,000 masks a day.