Production volume of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry increases

Business 8 January 2021 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
Production volume of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

The production volume of the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan increased by 39.5 percent over 11 months of 2020, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency.

Some work was conducted in the country in 2020 to produce a domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection and to reduce the cost of PCR diagnostics.

As a result of the work of the government, the production volume of the pharmaceutical industry increased by 39.5 percent over 11 months of 2020 in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the production volume of KHIMFARM JSC has doubled, the production volume of Dolce-Pharm LLP increased by 18 percent while Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm LLP - by 63 percent.

Free medicines were supplied through single distributor SK-Pharmacy LLP. The growth in demand for medical equipment influenced pharmaceutical growth.

A fund for the two-month supply of essential medicines in the hospital and for rendering the first medical aid was organized. Citizens have the opportunity to undergo PCR diagnostics for coronavirus infection, its cost has been reduced by half.

Scientists of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have created the first domestic vaccine QAZCOVID-IN. The first two clinical trials were successful. The third stage of research began on December 19.

A coronavirus vaccine plant is under construction in the Kordai district of the Zhambyl region. The first vaccines will be produced in March 2021. The plant has the capacity to produce from 30 million to 60 million doses of vaccine.

Moreover, more than 70 garment enterprises were involved in the production of masks in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kokshetau, and other regions. These enterprises produce up to 700,000 masks a day.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Payment of compensations to closed Azerbaijani banks' depositors ongoing
Payment of compensations to closed Azerbaijani banks' depositors ongoing
Azerbaijan revealed out to be prepared to withstand economic shocks - Renaissance Capital
Azerbaijan revealed out to be prepared to withstand economic shocks - Renaissance Capital
Gold price down in Azerbaijan
Gold price down in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Israel tightens nationwide coronavirus lockdown Israel 13:53
Our glorious victory demonstrated our strong resolve, strong determination of our people to whole world - President Aliyev Politics 13:48
Donations to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation can also be transferred via SMS Society 13:46
Production volume of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry increases Business 13:41
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy rechargeable batteries via tender Tenders 13:41
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for provision of special purpose vehicles Tenders 13:40
Georgian economy expected to recover and grow in second quarter of 2021 Business 13:40
Uzbekneftegaz to develop geological exploration in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:39
SOCAR plans to issue new USD bonds for domestic market Oil&Gas 13:34
All Azerbaijani citizens can permanently reside in liberated territories - committee Society 13:28
Turkmenistan to establish cooperation with Chinese province in transport and logistics Business 13:27
Interest payment to investors on SOCAR bonds stands at $20M Oil&Gas 13:25
Oil Fund's resources have increased, Azerbaijan has been able to save its foreign exchange reserves - President Aliyev Politics 13:24
Henceforth, residential complexes for Azerbaijani IDPs to be built in liberated territories - state committee Society 13:21
Georgia reports 537 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.8 Georgia 13:16
SOCAR Capital announces plans for 2021 Oil&Gas 13:14
EU consulting Turkmen government on possible future joint actions Business 13:10
Armenian foreign minister has gone to Khankandi. What in the world are you doing there? - President Aliyev Politics 13:09
Azerbaijan unveils number of apartments for IDPs transferred to Labor Ministry Society 13:06
Unfounded claims about Azerbaijan casting shadow on UNESCO's impartiality - Minister of Culture Politics 13:05
Azerbaijan increases exports to CIS countries Business 13:03
Anti-national council carried out its treacherous mission during war - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:03
There should be single concept for restoration of all territories, cities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry has grown by more than 11% - President Aliyev Politics 13:01
New political climate emerged in our country before war, says President Aliyev Politics 13:01
If Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem - President Aliyev Politics 13:00
If companies that illegally exploited our gold, other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court - President Aliyev Politics 12:59
We hope that vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan this month - President Aliyev Politics 12:58
I have already issued order to reorganize ANAMA in coming days - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:57
Those leading anti-national council fled and went into hiding during war - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:55
Former places of destroyed residential buildings in Ganja should be turned into memorial complexes - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Peacekeeping forces now engaged in humanitarian work, although this function was not established in Nov. 10 statement - President Aliyev Politics 12:49
We will witness new wonderful events in field of energy in coming days - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:43
Relevant agencies did not fight corruption and bribery seriously enough - President Aliyev Politics 12:40
Azerbaijan is among top 10 most reformist countries. So the so-called economists, open your eyes, have a look - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
Mastercard to help Georgia in terms of sharing tourism-related data, knowledge and analysis Business 12:37
Uzbekistan, Belgium in talks over further deepening inter-parliamentary ties Business 12:35
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of hydrocarbons processed in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:32
Pipeline laid to Gazli gas processing plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:30
Payment of compensations to closed Azerbaijani banks' depositors ongoing Finance 12:26
Russia's share in total imports of Azerbaijan increases Business 12:23
Azerbaijan revealed out to be prepared to withstand economic shocks - Renaissance Capital Finance 12:18
Gold price down in Azerbaijan Finance 12:16
Preparation work on master plan for Azerbaijan's Shusha started - top official Society 12:15
Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its entire history - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
Pensions to increase in Georgia in 2021 Business 11:55
Institute of Chemistry of Turkmenistan becomes first research institution switched to self-financing Finance 11:50
Azerbaijani IT company to expand co-op with gov't agencies ICT 11:46
Kazakhstan sets up Fisheries Committee to support fishery dev't program Kazakhstan 11:46
Azerbaijan discloses number of anti-infantry mines found since Sept.2020 (PHOTO) Society 11:33
New housing purchase prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:30
Consumer loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 11:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Kalbajar's Yukhari Ayrim village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:19
Kazakhstan somewhat decreases exports to US amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:18
Turkmenistan to buy A330-200 Airbus Transport 11:17
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 11:08
Greece starts receiving Azerbaijani gas via TAP Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 10:54
Emirati holding, Uzbek-Oman investment company to develop modern retail trade in Uzbekistan Business 10:54
Azerbaijan's PM unveils damage to done to civilians, following Armenian aggression Politics 10:51
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14 for Jt Commission meet Other News 10:39
Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation Other News 10:38
India delivered 9 consignments of Covid-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March Other News 10:38
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture opens tender for engines repair Tenders 10:36
India hands over NRs 306 million for reconstruction of earthquake affected schools in Nepal Other News 10:35
Expert talks current situation in Azerbaijan's car market Economy 10:34
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 8 Finance 10:33
Azerbaijani Karabakh's liberated lands have vast potential - Israeli analyst Politics 10:31
Credit Suisse expects higher costs from U.S. case to push it to fourth quarter loss US 10:30
Oil near 11-month highs on Saudi output cut pledge, equities rally Oil&Gas 10:16
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:12
New OPEC+ deal reactivated US shale industry Oil&Gas 10:12
WB to contribute to creation of favorable investment climate in Turkmenistan Finance 10:10
Uzbekistan talks reasons for failure of domestic power system Oil&Gas 10:07
Uzbekistan Airways to buy more Boeing 787-8 Transport 10:05
Azerbaijani Banks Cyber Security Review Other News 10:00
OPEC+ under risk of repeating March 2020 events Oil&Gas 09:59
Nizami Ganjavi's enormous contribution to cultural heritage of world is why 2021 announced year of Nizami Ganjavi Politics 09:54
Azerbaijan develops new state program on water resources Society 09:47
Singapore PM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Other News 09:37
EU discussing the modalities for possible engagement in Karabakh conflict affected areas Politics 09:36
Change in Iran's budget structure to increase commodity prices Business 09:30
Iran provides loans to back inactive production units Finance 09:27
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 8 Uzbekistan 09:22
Armenians didn't allow ICRC to help us - former Azerbaijani prisoner Shahbaz Guliyev Politics 09:18
US authorities file charges against 55 individuals after DC protests, prosecutor says US 08:56
U.S. transport, education secretaries quit after Capitol violence US 08:39
Brazil to acquire 100 mln Chinese CoronaVac vaccines: Health Minister Other News 08:07
Israel tightens COVID-19 lockdown Israel 07:32
EU would like new EPCA to enhance regional co-op in Central Asia Business 07:01
Turkey registers 12,171 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:41
Trump acknowledges Biden will be next president in wake of Capitol chaos US 06:15
U.S. Justice Department fines Boeing 2.5 bln USD for coverup over 737 Max crashes US 05:37
Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Premier LLC sign contract Business 05:01
White House condemns storming US Congress, denounces rioters US 04:36
Elon Musk becomes world's richest person Other News 04:04
UK records highest daily COVID death toll since April Europe 03:29
Air traffic in Germany drops to 1980s level Europe 02:58
Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment US 02:15
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Business 01:54
All news