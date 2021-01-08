Staff Covid testing to be precondition to open businesses in Georgia

The intensive Covid-19 testing of the staff may be a precondition to reopening certain businesses, Deputy Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Paata Imnadze said on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Imnadze, extended testing will help to detect more asymptomatic cases.

“The number of COVID cases has significantly reduced. More decline is needed to reopen the economy. Taxi drivers, representatives of religious denominations, and people employed in the agricultural markets are coronavirus tested. We try to expand Covid-testing over the various groups of citizens. The intensive testing of the staff may be a precondition to reopening certain businesses”, Imnadze said.