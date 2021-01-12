Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee eliminates malfunction of 'Smart Customs' app

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has completely eliminated the malfunction of the ‘Smart Customs’ application and the e.customs.gov.az website, Head of the press and public relations department of the State Customs Committee, Natig Akhundov, told Trend.

According to Akhundov, previously there were technical problems with the Smart Customs app and the e.customs.gov.az portal.

The relevant experts took appropriate measures, and the problem has now been completely resolved, said the head of the department.

In 2020, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan presented a mobile and web application Smart Customs, through which it is now possible to execute all procedures for customs clearance of goods online.

The “Simplified declaration - e-commerce” project, implemented by the State Customs Committee, creates conditions for a more transparent and quick implementation of e-commerce, improving the level of service, eliminating wasted time, ensuring transparency, correctly building customs statistics, and efficiently using available resources.

