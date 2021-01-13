Iran and Iraq look to establish joint investment fund, backed by private sector

Business 13 January 2021 17:41 (UTC+04:00)
Iran and Iraq look to establish joint investment fund, backed by private sector
Azerbaijani army did not violate ceasefire - Defense Ministry
Azerbaijani army did not violate ceasefire - Defense Ministry
It's necessary to outline next steps in key areas of Karabakh settlement - Putin (UPDATE)
It's necessary to outline next steps in key areas of Karabakh settlement - Putin (UPDATE)
It's necessary to outline next steps in key areas of Karabakh settlement - Putin
It's necessary to outline next steps in key areas of Karabakh settlement - Putin
Latest
Restoring communications in South Caucasus to increase cargo transportation - Ukrainian economist Transport 19:04
Large-scale work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories to develop construction sector Construction 19:03
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 16 Oil&Gas 18:24
Azerbaijani FM visits Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan (PHOTO) Politics 18:24
Apollo 11 expands tools to export Georgian intellectual resources to global market Business 18:19
Azerbaijan's revenues from exporting precious stones, natural pearls continue to grow Business 18:18
Armenia did not completely destroy one mosque in Aghdam because they needed to have some landmark - President Aliyev Politics 18:05
Azerbaijan's victory is part of ICESCO victory - ICESCO Director-General Politics 18:03
Director-General of ICESCO presents keepsake to President Aliyev on occasion of Victory (PHOTO) Politics 18:02
Azerbaijani army did not violate ceasefire - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
Iran to import coronavirus vaccine soon Society 18:00
Iran expands gas extraction from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 17:55
Azerbaijani FM meets his Pakistani counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 17:55
Putin and Erdogan discuss trilateral Jan. 11 talks on Karabakh Politics 17:52
Lithuanian company to build solar power plant in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:46
Georgia defines sectors for subsidizing increased electricity fees Oil&Gas 17:46
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase automated passenger check-in system via tender Tenders 17:46
We want to revive discussions related to regional center of ICESCO in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:44
Armenians destroyed almost 70 mosques on occupied territories - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:44
Iran and Iraq look to establish joint investment fund, backed by private sector Business 17:41
We will never forget our heroes - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:36
Liberation of historical lands of Azerbaijan is historical event because we did almost what seemed to be impossible - President Aliyev Politics 17:34
Material damage will be evaluated with assistance of well-known international companies - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:31
Armenia was converting ancient Caucasian Albanian churches into Armenian churches - President Aliyev Politics 17:29
Country which kept these lands under occupation wanted to destroy traces of Azerbaijani culture - President Aliyev Politics 17:28
EU clears LSE acquisition of Refinitiv, subject to conditions Europe 17:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks use of mechanism for unifying commercial banks Finance 17:20
11M2020 volume of sold food products in Baku grows Business 17:19
Biggest number of private enterprises in Uzbekistan falls on Tashkent Business 17:14
Azerbaijan denies Armenia's groundless accusations on alleged 1990 Baku massacre Politics 17:12
Oil and gas wells repaired at Iran’s NISOC Oil&Gas 17:10
Opening of all communications in S.Caucasus may boost trade turnover - Russian expert Politics 17:08
MasterCard talks about innovative and technological projects in Azerbaijan Economy 17:08
SOCAR completes crucial project at Mozyr refinery, gets more orders (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 17:05
OPEC + agreement positively impacts Kazakhstan's oil-gas industry Oil&Gas 17:03
Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters to upgrade Iran's largest oil field Oil&Gas 17:02
Kazakhstan boosts pharma industry output as COVID-19 battle rages on Business 16:48
Azerbaijan exempts COVID-19 vaccines, syringes from import duties Society 16:47
Uzbek commercial banks to develop long-term strategies with int’l financial institutions Finance 16:42
Austrian companies active, interested in Turkmenistan in number of areas - ministry Business 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,322 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:37
Turkmen carpet-weaving company unveils volumes of manufactured products Business 16:35
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, France’s TOTAL discuss further stages of Absheron field's dev't (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 16:33
Most financial violations in Uzbekistan fall on Kashkadarya region Uzbekistan 16:11
Azerbaijan's Pasha Kapital - leading investment company for securities turnover in 2020 Finance 16:08
Freight turnover via Kazakhstan’s railways shows stable growth Transport 16:00
Capital of Azerbaijani banks enough to cover losses - CBA Finance 15:38
Kazakhstan-produced petrol confirmed to be of European standards Oil&Gas 15:34
Turkmenistan’s Agro-industrial Complex exceeds plan for licorice root production Business 15:30
New enterprise for furniture production to be built in Turkmenistan Business 15:25
Turkey’s Tekfen Holding to construct administrative building of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Construction 15:23
Restoring communications to notably reduce cost of cargo shipments in South Caucasus Transport 15:22
Helios Energy company aims to increase number of solar power stations in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:20
Georgia's foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 15:19
Bukhara company acquires state share of oil and gas research company in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:18
Uzbekistan’s energy ministry unveils details of energy export to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 15:18
Release of its blocked assets in S.Korea to trigger decline of Iran's foreign currency rate Finance 15:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 13 Society 15:01
Some companies liquidated in Azerbaijan Business 15:00
New railway line put into operation in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port Transport 15:00
After squeezing everything out of Armenia, Soros will leave it be - Russian analyst Politics 14:56
Azerbaijani MoD discloses number of appeals made by former military servicemen (PHOTO) Society 14:54
Several facilities and infrastructure facilities to be launched in Iran's free trade zones Business 14:45
Azerbaijan to launch ICT program based on international experience ICT 14:43
Winning side dictates conditions at table: Armenia’s fate in Azerbaijan’s hands (VIDEO) Politics 14:33
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks innovative solutions for manufacturers, industry ICT 14:30
Exports of Iranian major steel companies climb Business 14:24
Iran's Parliament revenues prediction would cause budget deficit - Iranian President Business 14:17
Facebook can face broader watchdog action - EU court adviser Europe 13:54
Number of transactions through clearing system for small payments in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:52
Several facilities to be put into operation in Iran's Anzali Free Trade Zone Business 13:50
ECB forecasts still stand if lockdowns lift by end-March Europe 13:50
Lending volume for Azerbaijani government institutions remains unchanged Finance 13:50
Geostat reveals number of businesses registered in Georgia Business 13:46
2020 was predominantly positive for Georgian horticultural sector Business 13:46
Iran's PIDMCO operates big projects in Persian Gulf Business 13:44
Uzbek-Chinese JV Asia Trans Gas announces tender for insurance services Tenders 13:44
Russian expert talks advantages of resuming transport links in South Caucasus Politics 13:22
Iran unveils balance of bank loans Finance 13:19
Azerbaijan slightly increases revenues from ICT services in 2020 ICT 13:09
US technologies to be applied in production of irrigation systems in Kazakhstan Business 13:07
Azerbaijan sees rise in 11M2020 average monthly salary Finance 13:02
Azerbaijan's GDP declines in 2020 Finance 13:02
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for design, construction Tenders 12:44
Kazakhstan fully resumes oil transit via Russia Oil&Gas 12:43
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy petrol, diesel Tenders 12:42
New airport to be built in Turkmenistan Construction 12:42
Geely and Foxconn team up to build cars for other automakers Other News 12:41
Uzbekistan plans to increase export of electrical products in 2021 Uzbekistan 12:39
Uzbekistan plans to produce military and special equipment in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 12:38
Germany will have coronavirus restrictions beyond January Europe 12:26
Kazakhstan boosts import of Azerbaijani-made goods over 11M2020 Business 12:24
WHO only approves vaccines proven to be safe and effective - Head of WHO Office in Azerbaijan Society 12:21
Azerbaijan records growth in 2020 state budget revenues Finance 12:19
Algeria celebrated yesterday the Amazigh New Year Yennayer 2971 (PHOTO) Other News 12:13
Georgia sees decrease in cars import Finance 12:08
Number of microfinance organizations down in Georgia Finance 12:04
Kazakhstan's exports to Indonesia down twofold year-on-year Business 12:02
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:57
All news