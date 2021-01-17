Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland

Business 17 January 2021 21:58 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland
FMs of Russia and Iran to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh
FMs of Russia and Iran to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh
Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on death of serviceman in Shusha
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on death of serviceman in Shusha
Latest
Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters Other News 22:15
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland Business 21:58
Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown Europe 21:21
Residents of nursing homes next in Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Turkey 20:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 20:29
Call for prayer sounded at Omar pass in direction of Murovdag (VİDEO) Society 20:29
Delegation of Turkic Council, TURKSOY, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation arrives in Fizuli (PHOTO) Politics 20:28
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 20:27
New flight from Bishkek to Kuwait to be open in February Transport 20:21
Oman to close land borders as COVID-19 infections hit 131,790 Arab World 19:55
Chabahar receives first port equipment worth $8.5m from India Business 19:09
Georgian FM to visit Spain Georgia 19:07
Gas purification unit being modernized at department of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 19:01
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hits bump due to app glitch Other News 18:51
Coal concentrate production of two large Iranian companies increases Business 18:20
German minister says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people Europe 17:59
Rajnath Singh meets Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Other News 17:04
Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings Other News 16:50
Bhutan PM congratulates Modi on 'landmark' Covid vaccination drive Other News 16:46
Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen Azerbaijan 16:21
Azerbaijan discloses main principles of vaccination against COVID-19 Society 16:21
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) Azerbaijan 16:21
Azerbaijan confirms 845 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:18
Kazakhstan's Baikonur extends quarantine until Feb 1 Kazakhstan 16:00
Call for prayer sounded for first time at cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district previously occupied by Armenia (VIDEO) Society 15:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 17 Society 15:35
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters Other News 15:25
We are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands - Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO) Politics 14:44
Azerbaijan sends interstate statement against Armenia to European Court of Human Rights Politics 14:00
Georgia reports 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, 17 deaths Georgia 13:52
COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Turkey, TRNC braces for new lockdown Turkey 13:50
Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 vaccination strategy for 2021-2022 Society 13:09
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:05
Electricity supplies to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha begin Politics 12:59
Iran discloses number of contracts signed in industrial parks of Ardabil Province Business 12:58
Uzbekistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s Commodity, Raw Materials Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 12:58
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States Other News 12:56
Iran has means to restore oil extraction Oil&Gas 12:18
U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan launches ’30 Years Together’ campaign Kazakhstan 12:10
Brazilian healthcare watchdog declines request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine Other News 10:51
SOCAR bonds will again bring their owners $1.25 million Economy 10:12
Turkey's investments in natural gas supply reach $3B in 18 years Oil&Gas 09:35
EU would like new EPCA to enhance bilateral relations in Central Asia Business 09:30
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month Georgia 09:16
AEOI issues statement in response to E3 Nuclear Program 09:10
Kazakhstan reports almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 09:05
U.S. state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests US 08:42
Argentina confirms first case of new variant of coronavirus Other News 08:08
Frankfurt airport terminal shut down over man threatening police Europe 07:33
Azerbaijani districts to be digitalized within Smart City project ICT 07:01
G7 summit to take place in UK’s Cornwall in June Europe 06:03
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports revealed Business 05:01
France's COVID-19 death toll tops 70,000 Europe 03:30
Fires in central Chile consume over 3,200 hectares Other News 02:14
2 IS militants killed, 6 arrested in Iraq Arab World 01:01
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 00:10
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 18 Oil&Gas 00:10
President Ilham Aliyev calls President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 16 January 23:43
WHO reports over 688,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 16 January 23:39
Tunisian PM appoints new ministers in sweeping cabinet reshuffle Arab World 16 January 23:00
Azerbaijani gymnasts awarded the title of "Honorary Master of Sports" Society 16 January 22:30
Thousands march in Vienna against coronavirus restrictions World 16 January 21:43
Uzbekistan's Bukhara oil refinery starts production of RON-95 gasoline under QuWatt brand Oil&Gas 16 January 21:09
Iran's SPGC reveals processing data of its first refinery Oil&Gas 16 January 20:29
Kazakhstan, Greece boost trade turnover year-on-year Business 16 January 20:26
Building materials price hikes may increase cost of projects in Georgia Construction 16 January 20:25
Serbia receives 1 mln Sinopharm vaccines from China Europe 16 January 20:03
Iran's Rasht-Caspian railway to stimulate development of production Construction 16 January 19:29
Over 110,000 health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Istanbul Turkey 16 January 18:56
7 killed in helicopter crash in southern Philippines Other News 16 January 18:16
New footage from Azerbaijani Aghdam district's Shelli village issued (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 650 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 January 17:36
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 16 January 17:24
Georgian plans to vaccinate 60% of its population Georgia 16 January 17:01
Turkmenistan's MFA holds briefing dedicated to commissioning of infrastructure facilities (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 16 January 16:53
Kazakhstan reports big increase in revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 16 January 16:30
Preliminary cost of building pharmaceutical cluster in Tashkent revealed Uzbekistan 16 January 15:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 16 Society 16 January 15:00
Member of Turkey's coronavirus board assures efficacy of CoronaVac Turkey 16 January 14:54
Azerbaijan shares footage from Mirzajamally village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 14:39
Summary of Operational Headquarters' amendments to quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 16 January 14:21
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO) Other News 16 January 14:18
Nepal approves emergency use of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India Other News 16 January 14:13
COVID-19 infection rate falling in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 16 January 14:10
Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for Jan.16 Georgia 16 January 14:06
Iran's trade turnover with Turkmenistan decreases Business 16 January 13:46
Japan interested in creation JVs in Uzbekistan in production and services spheres Business 16 January 13:46
Details of agricultural products exported to Iraq via Iran's Mehran customs announced Business 16 January 13:38
Turkmenistan's Main State Service opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 16 January 13:33
Participation in funeral to be permitted via Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Call Center Society 16 January 13:30
Toughened quarantine in Azerbaijan turned out to be effective - President's assistant Society 16 January 13:30
Vaccination of people aged over 65 to begin on Feb. 1 - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 16 January 13:29
Storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines being created in Azerbaijan's Shusha (UPDATE) Society 16 January 13:27
Nepal requests India for early provision of COVID-19 vaccines Other News 16 January 13:26
S Jaishankar attends sixth meeting of India-Nepal Joint Commission Other News 16 January 13:26
At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN Other News 16 January 13:25
Azerbaijan to purchase vaccines via Fund for Combating COVID-19 Society 16 January 13:24
Baku subway, public transport not to work on weekends until quarantine ends Society 16 January 13:23
Azerbaijan reveals volume of imported Chinese Sinovac vaccine Society 16 January 13:22
Azerbaijan shares footage from liberated Hajikand village of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 13:22
All news