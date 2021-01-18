Georgia, Turkey discuss bilateral strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia met with the Turkish Ambassador Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Trend reports via Government Administration.

The parties discussed the strategic partnership between Georgia and Turkey and recent developments in the region, the government administration reported.

Gakharia and Ceren Yazgan emphasized their cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and Turkey’s assistance for Georgia, the Administration added.

“The political and economic cooperation between the two countries was in focus, also to the need of ensuring security and stability in the region” the governmental press center reports.

Giorgi Gakharia thanked the diplomat for her contribution to the strategic partnership development between the two countries.

Turkey ranked first in Georgia’s commodity circulation in the 11 months of 2020.

From January through November 2020, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $1.25 billion. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $171.4 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $1.42 billion, which is 14 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

