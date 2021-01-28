Azerbaijan creates working group to increase export of tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Azerbaijan plans to increase export of tomatoes by $50 million by 2025, Acting President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the activity of AZPROMO under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy for 2020, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan will begin to unite family farms producing a small volume of tomatoes and wishing to export them into a single cooperative,” acting president said.

Abdullayev stressed that Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $200 million in 2020, of which 95 percent accounted for the Russian markets.

"The idea of creating a cooperative is based on facilitating the access of products of family farms to the foreign markets as they themselves cannot do this,” Abdullayev said. “The project implementation will begin next month. AZPROMO and Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) have created a joint Working Group. The Food Safety Agency has been also involved in the project."

AZPROMO is a joint public-private initiative created by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in 2003 to promote economic development by attracting foreign investments and stimulating export in the non-oil sector.

AZPROMO's mission is to meet the needs of businessmen by rendering targeted services, facilitating the inflow of foreign investments and export efficiency.

Seven trading houses of Azerbaijan are already operating abroad.

