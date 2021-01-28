Ministry of Education to become separate agency in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has stated that all technical work has been completed to separate the Ministries of Education and Culture, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Fourteen ministries were reduced to 10 ministries and one state minister office back in 2018 to decrease administrative costs.

Gakharia stated earlier today that Georgian sport and culture deserve to have a separate ministry.

"The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs will function separately,” Gakharia said.

Since 2018 Georgia has had the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, while the Youth Affairs agency has been under the subordination of the government of Georgia administration.

Georgian media outlets have reported that former Justice Minister, now the ruling Georgian Dream party MP Tea Tsulukiani, may occupy the post of the minister of culture.

