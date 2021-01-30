Number of unemployed in Iran announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

About 1 million people have lost their jobs in Iran over the past year, Director General of the Employment Department of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare of Iran Aladdin Azvaji told IRIB, Trend reports.

Azvaji stressed that 730,000 of them were paid unemployment insurance premiums.

"There are currently 2.4 million unemployed in Iran. About 40 percent of them are university graduates. Every year, 5 percent is added to the number of unemployed university graduates," he said.

Azvaji noted that 600,000-700,000 people enter the Iranian labor market every year.

"Over the past three years, an average of 450,000 jobs have been created in Iran for each year," he said.

According to the Iranian law, unemployment insurance premiums are 55 percent of the daily salary.