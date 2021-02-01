Georgia starts recommencing lobbying contracts in US for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

The Georgian government administration has started recommencing lobbying contracts in the US for 2021, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the Government of Georgia signed a contract with Chartwell Strategy Group, a strategic advisory firm specializing in government relations, political risk management, and strategic communications

The agreement was signed by the parties on January 21 and under which, the Government of Georgia will pay $65,000 per month or $780,000 per year.

In return, the Georgian government expects a lobbying firm to assist the Georgian government in developing strategic communications in the US. The government administration had a contract with this company in 2020 under similar conditions.

In addition, last year the government administration had a contract with the company StrateVarious worth $120,000. The contract with this company is not renewed yet.

The most expensive contract worth $900,000 was signed with Hogan Lovells, while the second contract of $300,000 was signed with DCI Group.

