Kazakhstan shares details on shadow economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Trend:

Measures taken within the Action Plan to counter the shadow economy for 2019-2021 in Kazakhstan have already allowed a decrease in its level from 27 percent to 23.6 percent of GDP, said Marat Sultangaziyev, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance said, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

Sultangaziyev made the remark during a press conference at the Service for Central Communications under Kazakhstan’s President.

According to him, the priority goal of the committee is to reduce the level of the shadow economy to 15-17 percent of GDP, that’s the level of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

"We have created the National System of Tracking Goods, which has become the main tool in the fight against shadow turnover. Astana-1 and ESF (e-invoicing) information systems have been introduced, 99 percent of tax and 100 percent of customs declarations are submitted remotely. The E-Window information system has united 13 information systems that issue permitting documents. Owing to it the time for providing the services has been reduced from 30 to 5 days," the chairman said.

He noted that the most effective was the application of the ESF system. Besides, for certain commodity items, the ‘Virtual warehouse’ module has been applied, which allows seeing the warehouse accounting of goods and online - transactions with counterparties.

In total, 505,000 users have been registered and more than 558 million e-invoices processed. The number of additional receipts in 2020 made up 149 billion tenge ($350 million).

"This became possible thanks to the use of a risk management system. The system is provided with tools for big data analytics and intellectual analysis with the possibility of machine learning. In total, we have created 86 different risk models, processed over 12 billion digital documents, and ensured payment of 320 billion tenge ($760 million),” stressed Sultangaziyev.