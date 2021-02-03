Iranian government expects parliament to undergo with its budget bill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Trend:

Iranian government expects the parliament's integration budget committee to understand the goals set for the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021) budget bill, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"There are important messages in the budget plan, where we predicted the sale of 2.3 million barrels of oil, and unfortunately some MPs did not understand any of it," Rouhani said.

"The predicted increase of official foreign currency rate to 115,000 rials per USD in the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021) budget bill indicate that we would have balanced foreign currency rate and our foreign currency income would be more than in the current Iranian year(started March 20,2020)," he said.

"We wanted to continue the production leap in the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021), active mines, sale of petrochemical and steel products on capital market," he said.

"The Parliament integration Budget Committee's possible approval to reform the predictions in the budget bill that would lead to damages, their ruling is not adaptable with reality of people's lives," he said.