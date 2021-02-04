Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss issues of efficient water use in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed issues of efficient water use in the region, Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan consistently supports the consideration and resolution of water issues on the basis of generally recognized norms of international law, and consideration of the interests of all states in the region and with the participation of reputable international organizations.

In this context, the participants of the meeting exchanged views on the practical implementation of the proposals aimed at improving the environmental condition of the Aral Basin zone, the development of water management, economy and social sphere in this region.

The online meeting was attended by the heads and specialists of the State Committee of Water Resources of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), as well as representatives of the embassies of both countries.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to finding solutions to climate change problems, reducing the impact of transport and communications on ensuring environmental well-being.

As reported, the country is working in the field of nature protection, conservation of biological diversity, and natural landscapes.

The country’s work to protect nature, biological diversity, and natural landscapes are carried out within the framework of the National Climate Change Strategy and the National Forest Program of Turkmenistan and others.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays attention to environmental safety and protection, especially to the Aral Sea crisis, which most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where it caused problems with the supply of drinking water as well as salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation, and desertification.

With the founding from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming following the agreed quotas from four transboundary Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek, and Murghab rivers.

In Central Asia, the main sources of water resources used for agriculture and industry, electricity production, and supplying the population with drinking water are rivers, and almost all of them are transboundary.

