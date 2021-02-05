Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency takes measures to remove restrictions on import of apples to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, together with the relevant structures, continues to take measures to completely remove the restrictions imposed on apples that are exported from Azerbaijan to Russia, Trend reports referring to the Food Safety Agency.

The monitoring is regularly carried out in crop farms operating in Azerbaijan, as well as at enterprises that supply apples to Russia.

Currently, the discussions are underway with the participation of representatives of the Agency and the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance in connection with the gradual issuance of permits for the export of apples to Russia.

“The Federal Service has banned the import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan since December 10,” the message said. “It found tomato moth and eastern moth on imported vegetables and fruits which are quarantined items for the EAEU member-states.”