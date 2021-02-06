Rich Metal Group joins Business Association of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Rich Metal Group joined Business Association of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported,, the companies included in RMG Group: LLC "Caucasus Mining Group" (CMG), JSC RMG Copper, LTD RMG Gold are the largest employers in the Kvemo Kartli region. In total, the companies employ more than 3,000 people.

"We are pleased and we welcome RMG to join the Business Association of Georgia, where the sector is well represented," said Levan Vepkhvadze, executive director of Business Association of Georgia.

As he noted, apart from a specific and interesting field, RMG is one of the largest employers, which is vitally important for the economical sustainability of our country.

According to him, therefore, Business Association actively continues to work to protect and advocate for the interests of companies operating in this field.

"We hope, that cooperation between RMG and Business Association of Georgia will be mutually beneficial", declared Vepkhvadze.

Rich Metal Group is one of the largest enterprises in Georgia and the Caucasus region, engaged in mining activities in the Bolnisi region, Georgia.

---

